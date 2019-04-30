JUTC Plans to Upgrade Service and Increase Ridership

Several priority initiatives aimed at boosting service delivery have been targeted for implementation under the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) 2019/20 operational plan.

These include increasing ridership by improving bus schedule notices at major route points, terminals, and online; continued restructuring of subfranchise operations to reclaim high-density route corridors in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region (KMTR); and introducing technology that will provide real-time information relating to the JUTC’s operations, to assist with efficient decision-making and service delivery.

The plan is based on an anticipated increase in total passengers carried to approximately 53 million from an average daily bus run out of 385 for the period, up from 49 million during the last fiscal year.

According to the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, the plan will be guided by funding secured for spare parts; a structured repair and maintenance schedule, based on the manufacturer’s recommendations; refurbishing of 15 buses for return to service; and implementation of a comprehensive electronic fleet tracking and management system.

Consequent on these, the JUTC is forecasting revenue inflows of approximately $4.82 billion, up from $4.5 billion in 2018/19.

The company is projecting that the staff complement will increase to 2,178 during 2019/20, up from 2,074 last year.

The JUTC was incorporated in July 1998 with a mandate to provide safe, reliable, modern, professional, efficient and cost-effective transportation across the KMTR, which covers five franchises – Eastern, Northern, Papine, Portmore and Spanish Town.

The JUTC operates from three depots and a central maintenance workshop. The depots are located at Twickenham Park and Portmore in St. Catherine, and Rockfort in Kingston. The workshop is situated on Ashenheim Road in Kingston.

Additionally, the JUTC operates out of the Half-Way Tree Transportation Centre, which comprises two levels and a 900 square metre terrace that provides a central hub for buses and commuters.