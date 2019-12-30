Justices Of The Peace Reminded To Submit 2019 Annual Reports

Story Highlights Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell, is reminding Justices of the Peace (JPs) to submit their annual reports by December 31, 2019.

“It is important that all Justices of the Peace submit their reports because [these] serve as crucial communication tools for the Custos Rotulorum and the Ministry of Justice,” she told JIS News.

Dr. Dunwell advised that annual report forms can be downloaded from the Ministry’s website, www. moj.gov.jm.

Custos Rotulorum for St. Andrew, Hon. Dr. Patricia Dunwell, is reminding Justices of the Peace (JPs) to submit their annual reports by December 31, 2019.

“It is important that all Justices of the Peace submit their reports because [these] serve as crucial communication tools for the Custos Rotulorum and the Ministry of Justice,” she told JIS News.

Dr. Dunwell advised that annual report forms can be downloaded from the Ministry’s website, www. moj.gov.jm.

She further indicated these can be dropped off at the Custos’ office at 84 Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 10, or the Justice Centre, 2 Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10. Reports may also be emailed to pdunwellcustos@gmail.com.

Dr. Dunwell explained that the reports, which are easy to complete, will aid the Ministry in planning for future training programmes and policy development.

“The reports also provide the Ministry of Justice with the current addresses, email and telephone numbers of JPs in their parishes so [that they] can communicate better with them,” she added.

The Custos also highlighted a section of the document that requests a brief report outlining duties and services rendered by JPs within their communities over the preceding year.

Dr. Dunwell said this is the second year that Portfolio Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, has requested submission of the reports through Custodes.

“Compliance last year [2018] was fair and this year, we anticipate greater participation [by] JPs,” she further stated.

She also used the opportunity to thank JPs for their invaluable contribution to the development and operations of the justice sector.

“I want to publicly thank all JPs who have been doing a good job; your voluntary services have not gone unnoticed. I look forward to your continued support and partnership in 2020,” Custos Dunwell added.