Justices Of The Peace Encouraged To Exploit Training Opportunities

Story Highlights Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is again encouraging Justices of the Peace (JPs) to take advantage of the training opportunities that the Ministry facilitates for them, and maximise the potential benefits to be derived.

Noting that training sessions are regularly held for judges, prosecutors and defence attorneys, Mr. Chuck underscored the need for JPs to recognise the importance of their participation in similar undertakings.

“We believe that these sessions [will not] only better inform you but empower you to be able to deliver your services [more efficiently and effectively] to your fellow citizens in your communities,” the Minister said.

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is again encouraging Justices of the Peace (JPs) to take advantage of the training opportunities that the Ministry facilitates for them, and maximise the potential benefits to be derived.

Noting that training sessions are regularly held for judges, prosecutors and defence attorneys, Mr. Chuck underscored the need for JPs to recognise the importance of their participation in similar undertakings.

“We believe that these sessions [will not] only better inform you but empower you to be able to deliver your services [more efficiently and effectively] to your fellow citizens in your communities,” the Minister said.

He was speaking at a JP sensitisation session at the National Police College of Jamaica in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine, on Wednesday (December 11).

The position of Justice of the Peace is a voluntary one for which individuals, while not usually requiring formal legal training to be appointed, are expected to complete a period of training before being commissioned into office.

Any citizen or organisation can recommend persons for appointment. The recommendation must be made to the Custos Rotulorum of the parish in which the individual resides.

Having received this recommendation, the Custos will then instruct that enquiries be made into the background of the nominee.

This is a precautionary procedure to ensure that the individual under consideration is suitable to take up the position of JP.

Every parish has an Advisory Committee that deliberates and selects persons deemed qualified and suitable to become a JP.

It comprises the Custos, the Senior Parish Judge, and the Superintendent of Police.

“We must empower the [upstanding] citizens in our country to not only be leaders within their communities, but to reclaim [positions] that might be influenced by persons of unsound character,” Mr. Chuck said.