Justice Minister Calls on Law-Abiding Citizens to Help Curb Crime and Violence

Law-abiding citizens have been called on to play their part in helping to curb crime and violence, as well as the carnage on the nation’s roads, by Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck.
Addressing the national church service to mark Restorative Justice Week, held at the Salem Baptist Church in St. Ann on February 5, the Minister said the lawlessness that pervades across sections of the country is dissuading many Jamaicans living overseas from opting to retire on the island, which is hurting the economy.
“If [those] Jamaicans should retire here [that could] solve most of Jamaica’s problems, because they will carry with them not only the skill, expertise and knowledge but a lot of retirement money could flow to Jamaica,” he noted.
According to Minister Chuck, Jamaicans “must take up the challenge” and use the appropriate channels to help stamp out murder and other acts of criminality, so that the country can regain a positive image.
Meanwhile, as the country observes Restorative Justice Week from February 5 to 11, Mr. Chuck is again imploring Jamaicans involved in interpersonal disputes to make greater use of restorative justice centres to resolve their conflicts.
The Minister expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the alternative dispute resolution strategy, noting that 90 per cent of the cases referred for restorative justice are resolved, while the success rate of cases coming from the community averages 80 per cent.
“We want more cases. When you think of the abuses, the violence in so many homes… they resemble boxing rings or wrestling rings… but these abuses are done in silence, and many of these victims don’t come forward. But they need to come forward. Go either to victim services or the restorative justice centres to see how the wrong can be corrected,” Mr. Chuck encouraged.
Restorative Justice week is being observed under the theme ‘Stories of Restoration… Everyone Has a Say, the RJ Way’.