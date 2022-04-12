Justice Minister Calls On JPs To Work Together For Good Of Communities

Justices of the Peace (JPs) have been charged to get organised and work to improve communities, so that safety and justice can be secured for everyone.
Making the call at the launch of the St. Catherine Justice of the Peace Association, at the Family of God Seventh-day Adventist Church in Spanish Town on April 9, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, said when persons of goodwill stand up, the corrupt and gang members will have no one to shield them from the law.
“When you collectively work together, when you are properly organised, you can make a difference, and that is why we have launched parish associations across the island, to better organise Justices of the Peace,” the Minister told the audience.
Mr. Chuck noted that of the more than 1,600 JPs in St. Catherine, to the “best of our efforts,” only 877 can be located, and these JPs should assist in getting them on board, because they all need to work “proactively” with their various skills for a better society.
“We are depending on Justices of the Peace, who are some of the most outstanding citizens across Jamaica, to play their part in making Jamaica a better place, and we can ensure that the quality of life is improved. I know that if we all pull together, we can do it,” the Minister emphasised.
Calling for an end to divisiveness in the society, Mr. Chuck urged persons in conflicts to utilise the services provided through the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) channel and reach amicable solutions.
He said all persons need to make the effort to expose and bring down criminality and indiscipline, because where lawlessness and gangsterism thrive, “Jamaica cannot make progress and achieve the prosperity that we all want”.