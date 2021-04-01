Judiciary Announces Early Closure Of All Courts

The Judiciary of Jamaica wishes to advise the public that all courts will be closed at 11:00am tomorrow (Thursday, April 01, 2021).

All courts will reopen on Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

The Judiciary apologises for the inconvenience caused by the early closure.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit our websites at www.cad.gov.jm, www.supremecourt.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.