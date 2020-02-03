Judicial Strategic Business Plan Launched

Story Highlights The first ever Strategic Business Plan for the Judicial Arm of Government, was officially unveiled during a ceremony at the Terra Nova Hotel, in Kingston, on Friday (January 31).

The plan, titled: 'Benchmarking the Future: Courting Success', covers the period 2019-2023, and will be formally implemented in the court system on Monday, February 3.

Deputy Governor-General and Custos for Kingston, Hon. Steadman Fuller, who represented Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen; and Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, headed the officials and other guests joining Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, and representatives of the judiciary for the launch.

The Plan represents a road map towards achieving the vision of positioning Jamaica’s judicial system as the best in the Caribbean within three years, and one of the best globally within six years.

Among the strategic objectives are: significant reduction in court case backlogs and the wait time for court records; automation of some of the judicial processes to ensure ease of access and efficiency for all users of the courts; and eliminating delays and multiple adjournments, by 2023.

The plan aims to promote good governance and improved service delivery, while protecting the rights of every person utilising he courts.

The document, which is people-centred, will be available to members of the public.