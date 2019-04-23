Judges Sworn in to Serve in Higher Posts

They are David Fraser, who will act as Judge of the Court of Appeal, effective April 29, 2019 until July 31, 2019; Tricia Hutchinson, who has been appointed to act as Puisne Judge, effective April 24 to July 31, 2019; and Natalie Hart Hines, who has been appointed Master-in-Chambers, effective April 23.

Also taking the Oath of Office were Yvonne Brown, Andrea Pettigrew Collins, Calys Wiltshire, Simone Wolfe Reece, and Anne-Marie Nembhard, who have been appointed Puisne Judges. Their appointments become effective April 23, 2019.

They were sworn in by Deputy Governor-General, Hon. Steadman Fuller, during a ceremony at King’s House.

Congratulating the new appointees, the Deputy Governor-General encouraged them to continue to maintain the high standard of professionalism that is required of them.

“We know that they have already proven their worth, and we wish them all well as they assume their new responsibilities,” he said.

Mr. Fuller said the country’s judicial system is highly respected in the region, the Commonwealth and the wider world, adding that “we continue, therefore, to be proud of the service rendered by our legal luminaries and the justice system”.

“Across the region, across the Commonwealth and beyond, we enjoy an enviable reputation for the probity of our judges and the respect in which our judicial system is widely held,” he added.

Mr. Fuller said the recent steps taken by the Chief Justice to improve the efficiency of the court system are important, adding that the administrative measures, coupled with the relevant technologies, are guaranteed to impact the timeliness of decisions and, ultimately, the greater satisfaction of all those connected with the courts of law.

For his part, President, Court of Appeal, Dennis Morrison, urged the appointees to continue to serve the country with dignity, while upholding the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, said the appointments are critical in accelerating the rate of transformation to make the country’s courts more efficient.

“This is not a reward for long service. Judicial appointments at higher or lower levels are expressions of trust, confidence in your ability to be balanced, fair and prepared to keep up-to-date with the law. In other words, you are prepared to work and work hard to ensure that the governance of Jamaica takes place in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Mr. Fraser expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in them. “We aim to do our best,” he said.