Jubilation at “Jubilee” NWC Partners with Rotaract Club to provide well needed water station at Hospital

Story Highlights A section of the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston was buzzing with excitement and gratitude on Wednesday December 30, 2020 as expectant mothers and health care professionals are now benefitting from long awaited water station facilities.

The donation was made to the Maternity Ward and was a joint collaboration between the National Water Commission (NWC) and the Rotaract Club of New Kingston as part of the Club’s Colour the Ward Project.

Through the collaborative initiative between the NWC and the Rotaract Club mothers and workers at Victoria Jubilee which is the largest referral maternity hospital in the English Speaking Caribbean will have sustained access to cool water. Prior to the donation, visitors would have the responsibility of taking water to the patients

A water cooler with state of the art features, water and water bottles were donated by the NWC.

In expressing heartfelt appreciation for the donation, Senior Nurse at the Maternity and Delivery Ward Carla Watson-Goburn said “it will go a far way in keeping our patients hydrated”.

During the handing over exercise of the items Corporate Public Relations Manager at the NWC Andrew Canon said “the entity takes seriously its corporate social Responsibility and it was a delight to have partnered with the Rotaract Club on the Project as it was indeed a worthy cause”. He believes the donation can be considered as a timely New Year’s Present.

Meanwhile, Project Co-ordinator/ Lead for the Colour the Ward Project for the Victoria Jubilee Maternity Ward Akeiba Chambers said it was definitely a great success to have collaborated with the NWC on the initiative. She further stressed that the Colour The Ward Project is a big item for the Rotaract Club and so far with the contribution of the NWC it has been a grand success”.

The Rotary Club is a notable charity organization that is dedicated to developing and executing sustainable and impactful projects in seven areas of focus: disease prevention and treatment, basic education and literacy, water sanitation and hygiene, maternal and children health, community economic development, supporting the environment, and peace building and conflict prevention”.

