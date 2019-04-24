JTIP to Boost Trade

Story Highlights The Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP), which will go live on May 16, will enable importers and exporters to access all trade information at “their fingertips” says Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw.

He was making his contribution to the 2019/2020 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (April 23).

Minister Shaw said that Jamaica is the first country in the English-speaking Caribbean to implement the system, which will provide details on import-export regulations, processes, and requirements for trade.

The portal’s rich database will also provide information on standards, tariff, fees, levies and applicable penalties; various authorisations; inspections and verifications, trade agreements details and opportunities.

It includes downloadable forms for applications, licences, and permits; as well as links to regulatory and various bodies engaged in trade facilitation.

Minister Shaw told the House that the JTIP will provide the “responsiveness and agility” that producers and service providers need to become more competitive in the global marketplace.

“With this portal, Jamaica will have a single authoritative trade source for businesses to easily access information they need, when they need it,” he added.

JTIP, which will be managed by the Trade Board, will complement the ASYCUDA system managed by the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), the Single Window Facility, among other systems aimed at boosting trade.