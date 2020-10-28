JTEC to Launch Internal Quality Assurance Standards for TTIs

The Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (JTEC), in partnership with the Japan-funded Inter-Development Bank Technical Cooperation, will conduct a virtual launch of the Internal Quality Assurance Standards for Teacher Training Institutions (TTIs) on Friday, October 30.

Since 2018, this Technical Cooperation has supported TTIs in improving their service delivery in the subject areas of Mathematics and Science as well as developing Quality Assurance Standards to inform how teacher training is delivered in 10 government-funded TTIs.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank today (October 27), Programme Manager of the Education System Transformation Programme (ESTP), under the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Daynea Facey, said the launch will be used to inform Jamaica that Teacher Education is standardised and to share with the public the work that has been done.

Executive Director of JTEC, Dr. Dameon Black, who also addressed the Think Tank, pointed out that the 10 TTIs that have partnered with JTEC in this development process, want the public to be cognisant of the importance of teachers in the overall process of nation building.

The Quality Assurance Standards are organisation and management, curriculum design and planning, curriculum transaction and evaluation, research development and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, and learner support and progression.

The TTIs benefiting from this initiative are The Mico University College; Shortwood Teachers’ College; St. Joseph’s Teachers’ College; Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College; College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE); Moneague College; Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts; Bethlehem Moravian College; Church Teachers’ College; and GC Foster College.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, will be the keynote speaker at the launch, which is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

The ceremony will be hosted by Dr. Teri-Karelle Reid and will be available for viewing on the Ministry and JTEC Facebook page @MOEYIJamaica, @JTECMOE, and MoEYI and JTEC Instagram page @MOE_JAMAICA, and JTEC_MOE.