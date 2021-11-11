JTB To Use Bond Films Legacy To Build Out Tourism Experience

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will be capitalising on the country’s legacy with the James Bond films to build out an experience for destination Jamaica.

Director of Tourism, JTB, Donovan White, made the disclosure during a media breakfast hosted by the agency as part of its Destination Experience tour with local and international media partners, at the Moon Palace Hotel in Ocho Rios on Wednesday, (November 10).

“The team is actively now developing what we will term, for now, the Bond Trail, which will initially be a virtual experience that you can have on the Bond microsite, which will be a spin-off site of visitjamaica.com,” said Mr. White.

He informed that the microsite, when completed, will include some “virtual bonding experiences of the three [movies] in the Bond series that were filmed or partly filmed in Jamaica”.

These are, Dr. No in1962; Live and Let Die, 1973 and No time to Die in 2021.

The Director of Tourism said that the buildout will also include some physical experiences at all the places where filming took place.

“You will be able to visit those sites on the trail and use your mobile phone to get a QR code to get more information about the site and what happened… and all that kind of stuff,” he added.

He said that the experience is being developed for the long-term.

“We have had the support of the franchise owners of James Bond to be able to do this execution and we are looking forward to making it available to visitors as well as to our own Jamaicans, who, I know, have an affinity and a love affair with the Bond experience,” said Mr. White.