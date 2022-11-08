JTB Official Says Kingston is Growing as A Tourist Destination

Regional Director at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Odette Soberam-Dyer, says Kingston is growing as a tourist destination and lauded Frontier Airlines for helping to push that growth.
Speaking with journalists on November 7, on the arrival of passengers from the airline’s inaugural flight from Atlanta in the United States (US) to Kingston, the JTB official said, “It is a value to us.”
“Atlanta is a major US hub, so it opens up Kingston, and Kingston is emerging as an excellent tourist destination, because of our road network, which enables easy access to places like Ocho Rios and Central Jamaica,” she said.
Mrs. Soberam-Dyer added that Jamaica continues to be an “in demand” destination, as evidenced by the number of gateways that Frontier Airlines has opened.
She said that the partners and stakeholders in the travel industry need special commendations for their efforts, as well as the JTB’s team in the US, for their “tremendous work” to market the island.
“Thanks to Frontier Airlines for believing in destination Jamaica. The more arrivals that we have, they translate into more employment and economic growth of the destination,” Mrs. Soberam-Dyer noted.
Senior Manager for International Marketing and Sales at Frontier Airlines, William Evans, said the company is excited with its expansion in Kingston and Montego Bay, and reported that the travel industry has rebounded to pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic level.
“We have seen a great increase; people are hungry to travel, and we are really thrilled that the people want to come back,” he said.
For her part, Director at Kingston Airport Limited, Theresa Benjamin, said Kingston has a lot to offer, and “we are really excited that Frontier is willing to explore with us”.