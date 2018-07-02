JSIF to Continue Programme of Community Intervention

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, makes a point during his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on June 27. In the background is State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, makes a point during his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on June 27. In the background is State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green. Story Highlights For the financial year 2018/2019, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will continue its programme of community intervention, supported by overseas loans and grant funding.

Making his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 27, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, said that, currently, the organisation has an active portfolio of approximately US$94 million.

“Its portfolios target some 10 areas of development, covering the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure as well as the building of human capacity to solidify Jamaica’s development objectives,” he pointed out.



For the financial year 2018/2019, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will continue its programme of community intervention, supported by overseas loans and grant funding.

Making his contribution to the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 27, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, said that, currently, the organisation has an active portfolio of approximately US$94 million.

“Its portfolios target some 10 areas of development, covering the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure as well as the building of human capacity to solidify Jamaica’s development objectives,” he pointed out.

The JSIF’s scheduled programme of activities, for which dedicated funding has been identified, correspond with four of the five strategic areas that have been identified by the Government of Jamaica as medium-term themes.

These are Rule of Law and Timely Justice Outcomes, Inclusive Sustainable Economic Growth and Job Creation, Human Capital Development, and Social Protection.

The JSIF is an agency of Government that was designed to address some of the most pressing socio-economic needs of the country’s most underserved communities.

By way of that mandate, as at the end of March 2018, the JSIF has invested approximately $22.65 billion on projects across all 14 parishes.