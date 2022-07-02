JSIF Opens Green Spaces at Two St. James Schools

Story Highlights
- Attractive green spaces have been established at the Lethe and Bickersteth Primary and Infant schools in St. James, which will serve as recreational areas for the students and wider community members.
- At Bickersteth Primary and Infant, work was undertaken at a cost of over $2 million, including more than $200,000 from the community.
- For his part, Superintendent in Charge of Operations, St. James Police Division, Eron Samuels, said “we welcome any avenue where projects like these will help to mould our youngsters into the citizens that we want for our parish.”
Attractive green spaces have been established at the Lethe and Bickersteth Primary and Infant schools in St. James, which will serve as recreational areas for the students and wider community members.
The facilities were created at a total cost of over $3 million under the Parks and Green Spaces Project of the Integrated Community Development Project – Phase 2 (ICDP II), which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).
Work at Lethe Primary and Infant was completed at a cost of over $1 million, including a $120,000 contribution from the community.
The project included cleanup of the area, construction of perimeter fencing and gates, installation of park benches and tables, landscaping to include putting in ornamental plants and laying of gravel, and repair of a concrete solid waste management enclosure.
At Bickersteth Primary and Infant, work was undertaken at a cost of over $2 million, including more than $200,000 from the community.
In addition to cleanup of the area, installing perimeter fencing, gates, park benches, and tables, and undertaking landscaping, the works also included restoration of concrete wall and painting of murals, rehabilitation of stormwater drains and repair of awnings.
Speaking at the hand over ceremony at Lethe on Thursday (June 30), Senior Manager for Social Development at JSIF, Mona Sue Ho, said that implementation of the projects is in keeping with the agency’s objective “to improve the quality of life of residents through the provision of basic infrastructure and social services.”
“The two green spaces will provide more than 6000 residents of Bickersteth and Lethe, especially the children and academic staff, with facilities that promote their health and well-being,” she said.
She noted that similar green spaces have also been erected in Anchovy, Roehampton, Salt Spring and in Mount Salem in the parish.
Ms. Sue Ho encouraged residents to take pride in the facilities and maintain them to ensure that they are not used for illicit activities.
In his remarks, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis, who is also Member of Parliament for Southern St. James, implored residents to protect the parks.
“I am prepared to be an eye for these green spaces; they are very important. Government invests billions of dollars to make our environment and our spaces livable, and what is being done in Lethe [and Bickersteth] is to create a better environment for our people. We must start learning to take care of our environment,” he implored.
He commended JSIF for being a valuable partner in the communities, noting that many more projects are to come.
Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr. Michelle Pinnock, said that the “completed parks and green spaces will provide residents with designated areas for recreational activities outside of their homes.”
For his part, Superintendent in Charge of Operations, St. James Police Division, Eron Samuels, said “we welcome any avenue where projects like these will help to mould our youngsters into the citizens that we want for our parish.”