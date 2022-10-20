JSIF Lauded for Projects in Kingston Western

The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) has been lauded for its successful transformational programmes in the Kingston Western constituency, by the Parliamentary representative, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Mr. McKenzie, who is also the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, says all the communities in the constituency have benefited from development initiatives spearheaded by the agency, and “West Kingston is a better place today, because of JSIF”.

He was delivering the keynote address at a function held at the Denham Town Community Centre on October 19 to highlight achievements in the community since the Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) was declared in the area five years ago.

“In this constituency, we have benefited significantly out of JSIF,” he said, underscoring that the ZOSO has done several things to improve security in the communities, and to deliver needed infrastructure, such as a “massive sewage pipe laying in Chestnut and Pink Lanes”.

“We are seeing that the problem that has been plaguing the area is finally being addressed,” the Minister said.

“I have seen the results – young ladies and young men who come out of Denham Town are now in jobs and are not afraid to say that they are from the community,” he added.

The Member of Parliament said they have benefited from the social intervention programmes that have made them better men and women, noting that there is “hardly anywhere in the constituency that zinc fences exist, as a result of the many programmes under JSIF”.

He urged his constituents to unite against crime, and not to allow the efforts of JSIF, the security forces, other agencies, and the transformation programmes to pass them.

The event was held in collaboration with the Denham Community Development Benevolent Society and dubbed ‘Denham Town Day of Excellence’.

Reports were given on some of the projects that have been implemented in the area under the Government of Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project – Cycle II (ICDP-II).

Several community members who have been serving as curfew monitors were recognised at the function.

