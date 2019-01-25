JSE Signs MOU to Deliver Courses and Workshops

Story Highlights A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was inked on January 23 between the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for the development and delivery of a series of alternative investment certificate courses and workshops for professionals in the capital markets.

The courses that are to be offered through the JSE’s eCampus are Beginner’s Guide to Alternative Investments (basic); and Alternative Investments for Professionals for the intermediate level.

They will be delivered in a blended format, which includes face-to-face and online sessions through the eCampus portal.

The first workshop is scheduled for February 5, at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston and will be delivered by experienced knowledge consultants.

Project Coordinator of the Jamaica Venture Capital Programme at the DBJ, Audrey Richards, under whose portfolio the MOU was created, explained that the rationale for the training programme was due to local capital market players becoming more receptive to the inclusion of private equity and other alternative investments in their portfolios.

“This is good for the Jamaican economy,” Ms. Richards said.

She was speaking on day two of the 14th regional Investments and Capital Markets Conference of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Ms. Richards advised that the DBJ is working towards having the training workshops accredited and to be used as support towards a diploma programme being developed at the e-Campus.

Meanwhile, JSE Managing Director, Marlene Street Forrest, expressed pleasure at partnering with the DBJ as both organisations “focus on ensuring that players within the capital markets are properly equipped to transfer knowledge and add value to our clients”.