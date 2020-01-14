JPs Urged To Help Combat Dengue

Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, is urging Justices of the Peace (JPs) to play an active role in the coordinated fight against dengue in the parish.

He said that JPs can help by educating citizens about prevention and mitigation measures.

“I would like to encourage the JPs from across the parish to speak to the citizens in their various communities, imploring them to keep their environs clean and safe from the (Aedes aegypti) mosquito,” Custos Pitkin told JIS News.

He noted that the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and vector-control workers continue to emphasise the need for residents to keep their surroundings clean as well as destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Meanwhile, the Custos said he will be spearheading a community clean-up in a section of Montego Bay.

He is urging citizens to continue to be vigilant against dengue.

“Dengue is a serious thing and it can be deadly. Where you have open vessels on the outside to catch water, I encourage you to keep those containers covered at all times. Ensure that there are no areas around your home or in your community that can breed the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and destroy every possible breeding area in your community,” Bishop Pitkin said.

“Let us be our brother’s keeper and share the information and encourage your neighbours, family members and friends to equally keep their area free of breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito,” he added.

The Custos is encouraging residents who suspect that they may have dengue to seek early treatment.

“Any symptoms that you have – a headache or any pain anywhere – find the health clinic, find the doctor. Avoid taking pain medication until you get to your doctor or to medical personnel, who will then advise you on what to do,” said Bishop Pitkin.

“We need to encourage our people to find the health clinic [and] I will continue to speak to our citizens about protecting themselves,” he added.