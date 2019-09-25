JPS To Roll Out Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles Early 2020

Story Highlights The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) will roll out charging stations for electric vehicles during the first quarter of 2020.

“Over the first three months of next year, we should have the units across the island,” Director of Business Development at JPS, Dionne Nugent, told JIS News.

She said that the charging facilities will be situated at locations “that we believe are easily accessible, that are convenient and secure”.

Ms. Nugent is part of a local delegation, headed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, which is attending the Solar Power International trade show in Utah in the United States.

Minister Williams informed earlier this month that JPS will be installing the charging stations in the coming year as part of the necessary infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles in the island.

The Ministry is developing an electric vehicle policy and promulgating regulations under the Electricity Act, which will create the enabling environment for the use of the technology in the public transportation space.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nugent told JIS News that the JPS is carrying out the necessary investigations in order to ensure that a wide variety of vehicles are able to utilise the charging stations.

“So, we’re basically working through the standards right now that are typical of the types of vehicles that are in the market. We are looking at what the market is saying to ensure we can facilitate as many of the options that are out there,” she noted.

Ms. Nugent said that multiple payment options for the service are also being examined.

“The objective is to have flexible payment plans such as credit card, or for persons to top up online, almost like a prepaid, pay as you go kind of thing. We are currently working through our bids as to what are the new opportunities in the market,” she said.

“We want to make sure that we are providing to our Jamaican clients the newest and most flexible options in terms of payment,” she added.