Government Electrical Regulator To Begin Operations Shortly

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) is to be operationalised in short order to speed up the process for the delivery of electricity.

“We are changing the structure of how consumers access the inspectors to inspect their buildings and connect to Jamaica Public Service (JPS),” she noted.

“It is an effort that will be privatised so that we will have many more inspectors to meet the demand in the sector,” she added.

The Portfolio Minister was addressing day two of the Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) Engineers’ Week conference at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

GER, which is expected to transform the Government Electrical Inspectorate (GEI), will be responsible for the regulation of the electrical inspection process; the licensing of electricians and electrical inspectors including making recommendations for renewal and revocation; and monitoring work done by the inspectors.

Meanwhile, Minister Williams said that “considerable work” is being done by the Government to diversify the country’s energy sources by incorporating more renewables, in order to strengthen the country’s energy security.

“Jamaica’s energy landscape has changed significantly over the years with renewables and natural gas playing a greater role in the country’s energy diversification efforts,” she noted.

Turning to other matters, Mrs. Williams said that the Ministry is redoubling its efforts to ensure that pieces of legislation pertaining to net billing, auxiliary connections and power wheeling are tabled in Parliament.