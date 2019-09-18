Engineering Professionals Contributing To Development Agenda – Minister Williams

Story Highlights Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, says engineering professionals are making a significant contributing to the development agenda, by contributing their expertise to the transformation and expansion projects being undertaken across the island.

“We have seen the evidence in major infrastructural works being undertaken in roads, water supply systems, and power generation plants,” she noted.

“With the introduction of new fuels, diversification of our energy mix and energy sources, the New Building Act 2018 and Petroleum Codes and Standards, the work of engineers is even more crucial as we advance our development agenda,” she pointed out.

“We are on the cusp of a new era in science, energy and technology and engineers are important stakeholders in this journey,” she added, while addressing the Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) conference on Tuesday (Sept. 17) at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.

Noting that out of an estimated 1000 engineers in the country, only 600 are registered, Minister Williams urged the professionals to register with the relevant authorities in order to ensure they are not operating in breach of the law.

Chairman of the Professional Engineers Registration Board (PERB), Omar Sweeny, echoed the Minister’s sentiments, encouraging more industry professionals to become formally registered with the Board.

He noted that with the “considerable infrastructure development projects taking place across the island, engineers, more than ever, have a vital role to play.”

“It is manufacturing and all different facets of engineering as Jamaica seeks to achieve the type of economic growth that we seek,” he said.

President of the JIE, Christopher Hamilton, for his part, said that the conference aims to examine issues related to infrastructure as well as economic growth.

“I expect that with this gathering, we will be able to collaborate, share ideas on topics of engineering and technical interest,” he said.

The conference, which ends on Friday (Sept. 20), is part of activities for Engineers’ Week 2019, which is being observed from September 15 to 21 under the theme: ‘Engineering A Collaborative Approach to Development.’

It aims to bring into focus the link between the country’s engineering capacity and economic development.

Featured are exhibitions, demonstrations and presentations showcasing engineering as a fundamental driver of critical sectors of the economy.