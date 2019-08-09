JPS and Partners Credit Union Awards 55 Bursaries and Scholarships

Story Highlights Fifty-five students have been awarded bursaries and scholarships valued at $2.5 million by the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and Partners Co-operative Credit Union (PCCU) Limited.

Students were selected based on academic merit, work ethic, discipline and financial need.

At a ceremony held on Thursday (August 8) at The Knutsford Court Hotel, New Kingston, 47 children of members, who are top performers in the inaugural Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, received bursaries of $12,500 per annum over five years.

Three students from Central Branch All-Age School, who will be making the transition to secondary school, were presented with bursaries valued at $12,500 each under the credit union’s ‘Adopt a School’ programme.

Grade-seven student at The Queen’s School, Fantasia Graham, also received a $12, 500 bursary as part of the Credit Union’s School Savers programme, which aims to promote good financial habits.

The Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union Limited (JCCUL) PEP Bursary valued at $25,000 was awarded to Nikholai Facey. The one-year award and is given to an applicant, who has held an account with the JCCUL for a minimum of six months.

The prestigious Albert ‘Bertie’ Morris Scholarship, named after one of the credit union’s founding fathers, was awarded to Neikoy Redwood, who will be entering The University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus’ Actuarial Science programme this September. He will receive $150,000 annually over three years towards his education.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, who was the keynote speaker, lauded the JPS and PCCU for its continued commitment to the education of the nation’s youth.

“For 20 years, you have been supporting well-deserving students through partnerships, scholarships and bursaries. I welcome and support this programme,” he said.

“You recognise that we will never have a truly prosperous Jamaica unless we have an educated Jamaica and the more we do to ensure that students get a quality education, is in all our interests,” he added.

President of the JPS and PCCU, David Grey, said the annual bursary and scholarship award programme is just one of many ways that the credit union demonstrates its commitment to its members and partners.

“These bursaries and scholarships are a manifestation of the credit union’s founding belief which is grounded in mutual growth of both our members and the institution. The facility is designed to relieve some of the financial burden associated with the pursuit of academic excellence,” he noted.

PEP Bursary recipient, Cai Roberts, thanked the credit union for helping children reach their academic goals, while Albert Morris Scholarship recipient, Neikoy Redwood, said it is important for private sector companies to invest in education.

“It is incredibly important because this is the primary way that our nation will achieve development…if more private organisations were to help to it would have a significant impact on the development of our nation.