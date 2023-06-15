JPC Stages Productivity Forum on June 20

The upcoming Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) Productivity Forum promises to be informative and transformative, says Chief Technical Director of the entity, Tamar Nelson.

“This forum will be used to share any insight, research, advancement and data on productivity,” she told JIS News.

Under the theme ‘Paving Productivity Pathways to a Prosperous Nation’, the event will take place on World Productivity Day, Tuesday, June 20, at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Targeted are policymakers, academia, researchers, students, the diaspora, students and the general public, who are invited to register to participate or join via live stream on the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) and the JPC’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Ms. Nelson told JIS News that the forum will also commemorative the JPC’s 20 years of existence.

Industrial Policy Officer at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Fernando Santiago, will be the guest speaker, and he is expected to deliver a rich and robust presentation on the emerging trends in productivity. A productivity ‘couch conversation’ with Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amber Group Limited, Ambassador Dushyant Savadia, will be the highlight of the event.

Several researchers in Jamaica will also share their research and findings on productivity.

Winners of the Productivity Innovation Competition, which awards companies that have improved productivity at the personal, organisation or national levels, will also be announced at the forum.

In addition, the Productivity Innovator of the Year award will be presented to a corporate entity that displays innovation that has led to increased and sustained productivity improvement in their organisation. Several industry players will also be recognised and rewarded during the merged forum and anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nelson said that as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations the JPC restarted its school programme, which was on hiatus during COVID-19. During the month of May, members of the JPC, along with a designated productivity ambassador, interacted with more than 200 students from two high schools in the Corporate Area.

“The aim is to inspire the youth and share with them how they can be more productive individuals even while in school. Our mission is to assist with creating the kind of labour force that we want in the future from now,” she said. The JPC is a unit within the MLSS that is responsible for promoting and facilitating productivity improvement in Jamaica.

The entity is mandated to facilitate and provide information related to economic growth that can enable a more productive, innovative and competitive economy within Jamaica.

Ms. Nelson said the JPC encourages, promotes and rewards the development of transformative ideas that will lead to sustainable productivity improvement in Jamaica.