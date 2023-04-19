Joint Venture Projects for Port Antonio, Portmore Get Cabinet Approval

Cabinet has given approval for two joint-venture agreements between the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ) and Henan Fifth Construction Group Company Limited for the construction of mixed-use industrial and commercial developments in Portland and St. Catherine.
The agreements relate to the Boundbrook Urban Centre in Port Antonio and the Naggo Head Integrated Business Centre in Portmore.
Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided details during a post-Cabinet press briefing held at Jamaica House in St. Andrew on Wednesday (April 19).
The Boundbrook Urban Centre, to be developed on 668 acres of lands, entails the construction of 140,000 square feet of space over a two-year period.
In Portmore, the Naggo Head Integrated Business Centre will provide new mixed-use industrial and commercial development on lands comprising 32 acres.