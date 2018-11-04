JNSC Engages Close to 1600 Candidates

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left) presents a special award to Private Addo Abendigo for displaying outstanding leadership and academics, proper dress and deportment, and the core values of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). Occasion was the end of programme ceremony for the Jamaica National Service Corps Intake 1702, held at Up Park Camp on November 2. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (left) presents a special award to Private Addo Abendigo for displaying outstanding leadership and academics, proper dress and deportment, and the core values of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). Occasion was the end of programme ceremony for the Jamaica National Service Corps Intake 1702, held at Up Park Camp on November 2.



The Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC) through the auspices of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), has engaged close to 1600 candidates into the training programme to date.

This was disclosed by National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang during his keynote address at the end of programme ceremony, for the JNSC Intake 1702, held at Up Park Camp on November 2.

“As more resources become available, the government intends to expand the programme. The Government is committed to increasing the capacity of persons entering our security forces providing the necessary equipment for the execution of duties and the administrative and legislative support to ensure that the process of justice is swift and sure,” Dr. Chang said.

Some 218 privates received their JNSC Completion of Certificate, a JNSC Record of Service, and a National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica Certificate in Security Operations.

The graduates underwent weeks of rigorous training focused on military service knowledge, basic first aid, and weapons handling, among other areas.

Dr. Chang said the extensive training schedule is designed to equip participants with skills to meaningful employment and serve as a primary recruiting mechanism for the JDF.

“The personal development skills such as discipline, positive values and a sense of self-worth, provides JNSC privates, the tools to engage in careers spanning the public sector,” the Security Minister stated.

Entities that can immediately benefit from the expertise of these privates include the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) among other public and private sector agencies.

Meanwhile, Acting Commanding Officer, Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Lieutenant Commander Ainsley Neil, told JIS News that some of the successful participants will go on to give further service to the JDF, while others will move on to give service in other public and private institutions.

“Upon completion of their basic training, the privates will undertake on- the- job training with the regiments, serving in the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) and some of the areas where the State of Public Emergency is imposed,” he said.

The graduates will continue to be engaged in military, vocational and broader life skills training, which will equip them for either an extended career in the JDF or engagement in other professional areas of interest.

Lieutenant Commander Neil also encouraged the youth to apply to participate in the JNSC.

“We have increased the size, so the next intake that is currently in training will be 500. These persons are now in basic training,” he informed.

The JNSC was established in 2017 as part of Government’s Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme (HOPE), which aims to provide educational and job opportunities for young people.