JIS Heritage Competitions Open August 1

This year’s Heritage Competitions, hosted by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), will open on Emancipation Day, Saturday, August 1.

Students from primary, secondary and tertiary institutions are invited to submit compelling essays, artwork and photographs under the overarching theme ‘Justice, brotherhood and peace’.

Chief Executive Officer of the JIS, Donna-Marie Rowe, said that this year’s competitions are designed to help students to identify the persons and institutions in Jamaica that have contributed to making justice accessible to children, young people and the society as a whole.

“Some students were aware of the violent events which led to massive protests across the United States of America. We are using this time to focus locally and assist in building their knowledge bank about government entities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as groups and advocates, to whom they can turn when they need help in defending their rights, while at the same time projecting into the future to see their role in peaceful pursuits on behalf of their fellowmen,” she said.

For the Essay Competition, students at the primary level will be required to identify a Jamaican person or institution that exemplifies the excerpt from the National Pledge ‘I promise to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace’, and to explain the reason for their selection.

The 400 to 500-word piece submitted will be judged on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills. Essays should also include the Title page and Bibliography or List of References. At least one of the references must be a JIS source.

For the Poster Competition, students at the secondary level will be required to submit entries in one of two categories – Graphic Designs or Illustrations – depicting the theme.

Posters should be no larger than 11 inches x 17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image than those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website, www.jis.gov.jm.

Entrants in the illustrated category should print and deliver the form along with the poster to the IIS head office in Kingston or the Regional Office in Montego Bay.

Meanwhile, tertiary students will be required to submit a photographic interpretation of the theme for the Photography Competition.

Photographs will be judged on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter. Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive. Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued.

The JIS reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements specified in the instructions, which are on the website. Students will be penalised for plagiarism.

Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate in the competitions.

Participants are encouraged to keep copies of their entries, as the submissions become the property of the JIS.

In 2011, the JIS launched its Heritage Essay competition, targeting students at the primary level, aged nine to 12 years.

This was expanded in 2014 to include a poster component, targeting students at the secondary level. As a result to the overwhelming response, a photographic element was added for students attending tertiary institutions.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS or by calling 876-926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm; or visit the JIS website at www.jis.gov.jm.