JIS Heritage Competition Now Open

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Heritage Competition for 2020 is now open.

This annual event targets students attending primary, secondary and tertiary learning institutions. Primary-level students are required to submit an essay under the theme ‘Identify a Jamaican from our past or an institution that exemplifies the statement from our National Pledge “I promise to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace”, and say why.

Speaking about this year’s theme, Chairman of the JIS Planning Committee and Special Projects Manager, Andrine Davidson, said with the JIS Heritage Competition, “it is always our aim to give the students an opportunity to closely examine our heritage, paying attention to the key figures, institutions and systems while making the connections with where we are now as a nation”.

“We believe that the theme this year is timely, and we are certain the students will find the process of researching and preparing their entry engaging,” she added.

The essay, which should be 400 to 500 words, will be judged on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills.

Essay submissions should also include the Title page and Bibliography or List of References. At least one of the references must be a JIS source.

Students at the secondary level, using the theme “I promise to stand up for justice, brotherhood and peace”, will be required to submit poster entries in one of two categories – graphic designs or illustrations.

Posters should be no larger than 11 inches x 17 inches (landscape or portrait) and include no other image but those provided on the JIS website through Dropbox. All pieces must be submitted by filling out the entry form on the website: www.jis.gov.jm.

Entrants in the illustrated category should print and deliver the form along with the poster to the JIS Head Office in Kingston or the Regional Office in Montego Bay. Meanwhile, tertiary students will be required to submit a photographic interpretation of the theme.

Photographs will be judged on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.

Any registered tertiary-level student attending an accredited Jamaican institution is eligible to enter.

Photos should be submitted using a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, SkyDrive or Google Drive.

Entrants must indicate the name of the institution and area of study being pursued. Prizes will be awarded to the top participants of the three components of the competition, courtesy of sponsorship from corporate Jamaica, including financial and tertiary institutions, technology companies and bookstores.

The JIS reserves the right to disqualify any entry that does not meet the requirements specified in the guidelines that have been posted on the Agency’s website.

Students will be penalised for plagiarism.

Relatives of JIS staff members are not eligible to participate in the Competition.

Participants are encouraged to keep copies of their entries.

Submissions become the property of the JIS.

The deadline for the submission of entries to all three categories of the competition is Saturday, October 24, 2020.

In 2011, the JIS launched its Heritage Essay competition to engage children in nationally relevant issues of history and governance, in an effort to engender a spirit of pride in the younger generation.

The competition was expanded in 2014 to include a poster component.

The photographic element was added in 2016.

For further details, persons are being asked to contact Christine Ade-Gold at the JIS by calling 876-926-3590-4, Ext. 2137/2132; or by email: heritagephoto@jis.gov.jm, heritageposter@jis.gov.jm or heritageessay@jis.gov.jm as well as visiting the website at www.jis.gov.jm.