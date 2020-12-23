JIS Heritage Competition Awards Today

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) will reward students across the island for their creative, original works at the agency’s annual Heritage Competition Awards Ceremony on Wednesday (December 23).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will deliver the keynote address at the made-for-television event, which will be aired on the Jamaica News Network (JNN) at 7:00 p.m. and on the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and LOVE TV at 8:00 p.m.

Students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels will to presented with awards for outstanding essays, posters and photographs, respectively, under the theme: ‘I Promise to Stand Up For Justice, Brotherhood and Peace’. Finalists were selected from 96 submissions made by students islandwide.

For the essays, the primary-level students were required to write a 400- to 500- word paper based on a Jamaican from the past or an institution that exemplifies the theme from the National Pledge and say why.

Submissions were judged based on relevance to the topic, originality, accuracy and analysis of research data, writing style and language skills. At least one of the references should have been made to a JIS source.

Students at the secondary level, using this year’s theme, were required to submit poster entries in graphic design or illustration.

They were asked to design posters 11 x 17 inches (landscape or portrait), which included no other image but those provided on the JIS website. Posters were judged on interpretation of the topic, originality, neatness and presentation.

Meanwhile, the photography category targeted students attending an accredited tertiary institution. Submissions were judged based on understanding of the topic, originality, composition, technique and impact.