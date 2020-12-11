JIS Employee Wins Logo Design For Gov’t Shared Corporate Services

Graphic Artist of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Ramon Nichols, has emerged the winner of the Shared Corporate Services Jamaica (SCSJ) logo design competition.

The winning logo will be used online, in print, and on merchandise for the SCSJ, which is expected to come on stream in January 2021.

The competition, organised by the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU) was open to all public-sector workers.

Mr. Nichols won a laptop for his winning design, which was one of 55 entries received from 25 participants, nine of which were shortlisted.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the TIU’s Saxthorpe Avenue location in Kingston on Thursday (December 10), Executive Director of the entity, Maria Thompson Walters, said it is fitting that a member of the public service team has designed the logo that will represent the groundbreaking Shared Services initiative in Jamaica.

“We will have a logo that represents what we are and what we are trying to build,” she added.

She explained that Shared Services represents a consolidation of all the administrative and support functions of ministries, departments and agencies being delivered from one place.

“This is important because I think it’s symbolic of what transformation is trying to achieve, by bringing the public sector together and delivering services consistently, seamlessly and to the same standard,” said Ms. Thompson Walters.

“We want to ensure that the services that we deliver, we are always seeking to improve on the experience of the customer, and this is the mantra of Shared Services,” she noted.

Shared Services aims to achieve greater levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector and will be rolled out in phases.

Once fully established, Shared Services will deliver services to Human Resource Management; Information and Communications Technology; Asset Management; Procurement; Finance and Accounting; Public Relations and Communications and Internal Audit.

Mr. Nichols, in explaining his winning design, said that he wanted the logo to “reflect the essence of what Shared Services would do for the public sector, so I tried to find ways to make the letters integrate and work together in synergy”.

“I opted to use the blue and yellow colors that are already familiar with government agencies and could be easily recognised by the public. Through a week of revision the final design was what I settled on,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Nichols said he was happy to have had two shortlisted designs.

“I just want to say thank you to the TIU for extending this competition to all those in the government agencies. It’s a great pleasure to be a part of this historic moment in public transformation,” he said.