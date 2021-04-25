JIPO Hosts Several Activities for IP Week

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) is celebrating Intellectual Property (IP) Week from April 23 to May 2, with several activities.

“Each year during the last week of April, JIPO highlights the importance of intellectual property rights to national growth and development by observing IP Week. The week coincides with IP Day (April 26) and is observed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO),” Deputy Director and Legal Counsel of JIPO, Dr. Marcus Goffe, noted.

Dr. Goffe was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, held on April 23 at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

He pointed out that activities for this year’s celebration will be primarily virtual, and will be staged under the theme: ‘Intellectual Property (IP) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Taking your Ideas to Market’.

On April 23, JIPO held a webinar that focused on access to copyright works by the disabled community, in keeping with the Marrakesh Treaty. It was also observed as UNESCO World Book and Copyright Day.

On Sunday, April 25 there will be a church service to commemorate the Week and on Monday, April 26 (World IP Day) the entity will host the official launch of IP Week 2021.

Dr. Goffe said guests at the virtual launch will include Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw; WIPO Director General, Daren Tang; and Executive Director of the European Union Intellectual Property Office, Christian Archambeau.

JIPO will also be launching its Youth Essay Competition on that day.

“After the launch, we will have the day’s webinar focusing on the theme for IP Week, with presentations from the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) new Executive Director, Simara Howell, and Principal Director in the MSME Division of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Oral Shaw,” Dr. Goffe said.

He informed that all webinars hosted for IP Week can be viewed on JIPO’s YouTube page and interested persons can follow the entity on social media for updates.

“The week’s celebration will continue on Tuesday, April 27 with ‘Design Day, focusing on the design industry and the IP rights which can protect the industry. On that day we will highlight that the nation is poised to sign The Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs, which will facilitate the international registration of designs by MSMEs through a procedure at JIPO,” Dr. Goffe shared.

“On Wednesday, April 28 we will have ‘Patent Day’ with a special focus on scientific endeavours and how to protect them. The panel will comprise local and international speakers who have successfully patented their products, including Dr. Patricia Yap and Professor Daniel Coore,” he added.

For Thursday, April 29, JIPO will focus on IP enforcement and host a virtual shopping experience with select MSMEs.

“On Friday, April 30, we will focus on IP valuation and financing for MSMEs and we end the week with a supplement in the Sunday Gleaner on May 2,” Dr. Goffe added.

He emphasised that IP is critical to industries as it encourages and inspires innovation, and encouraged all stakeholders to participate in the week of activities.