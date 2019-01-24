JIE to Showcase Local Manufacturing to a Global Audience

Story Highlights President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association (JMEA), Metry Seaga, says the upcoming Jamaica International Exhibition (JIE) will be another opportunity for local businesses to promote their goods and services to an international audience.

Slated for the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James, from May 30 to June 1, Mr. Seaga said the trade show will provide for interaction between local and international business stakeholders, giving Jamaica a much-coveted platform inside the valuable global export market.

“What we will be doing is to promote the use of products manufactured in Jamaica and elsewhere, and seek to assist in securing markets for both raw materials and finished products. This will be a multisectoral international trade show, which will connect Jamaica to the rest of the world and the rest of the world to us,” he noted.

“There are numerous opportunities that are readily available and waiting for us to tap into. We must not allow them to pass us by, and this is where the JIE plays a critical role by providing promotional exposure and local and international business-to-business opportunities,” he added.

Mr. Seaga, who was speaking at the official launch of the second staging of the JIE at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa on January 22, said it is the vision of the JMEA to continue to be the driving force for a thriving manufacturing and export-led economy.

“We manufacturers, primary producers, service providers and other exporters must march on, because it’s the private sector that trades, not the Government. But it is our role to ensure that their focus is directed at facilitating private sector-led growth,” he argued.

“Together we can achieve this vision for Jamaica. When you go back to your companies, examine how you can better support local manufactures and service providers, or a micro, small or new company through your procurement policy,” he told the gathering of private-sector players.

“Examine if it’s time to move the sale of your goods and services beyond our borders. Additionally, now that we are on track with our macroeconomic indicators, let’s start focusing on the microeconomics and higher levels of growth,” Mr. Seaga further urged.

The JIE is designed as a global expo, open to local and international companies across all industries, including tourism, construction, business process outsourcing (BPO), agriculture and manufacturing.

It is expected to attract participants from the Caribbean, Canada, North and South America, China, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe.

The show, at its inaugural staging in 2017, attracted over 600 overseas buyers and suppliers of goods and services, and Mr. Seaga is promising an even bigger event this year.

“It will be the platform where we stamp our mark as the place of choice to do business in the Caribbean and expand our reach to the rest of the world,” he said.

Activities over the three days of the event will include an opening ceremony, cocktail reception, workshops and opportunity for one-on-one meetings.

The Hilton Hotel is the main sponsor of the JIE.