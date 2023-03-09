JFB Raises Concern Over Increase in Bush Fires

The number of bush fires recorded in Jamaica has more than tripled for the month of February, when compared to the corresponding period last year. Commissioner of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Stewart Beckford, told JIS News that firefighters responded to 1,303 reports of bush fires last month, which represents a 224 per cent increase over the 402 recorded last year.
Mr. Beckford said the persistent drought conditions have fueled the surge.
“It’s putting a strain on our resources; and I want to… urge farmers to desist from using the slash and burn technique. If you have to burn, it’s best that you do so as late as possible in the afternoon or in the evening, when it’s much cooler, and there may be less breeze around,” he advised.
Commissioner Beckford also encourages farmers to create firebreaks (a strip of open space or gap in vegetation) to prevent fires from spreading.
He said that over the past five years, bush fires have been occurring throughout the year.
“A lot of that has to do with the drought conditions that the country has experienced and is experiencing, as we speak. In comparing January last year and January this year, what we have seen is a 76 per cent jump in the number of bushfires that we have had to respond to,” the Commissioner indicated. Meanwhile, the Fire Chief said efforts are being made to acquire drones to aid firefighting efforts.
“If you look across the hillside and see what’s happening, in terms of the drought and the number of bushfires that we are having to respond to, these aerial equipment are very critical in allowing us to do surveillance,” he indicated. Currently, the Fire Brigade enlists the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) services to do flyovers.
“This allows for a higher reach. We can go up in the hills and do surveillance in terms of search and rescue operations and damage assessments. It also allows accessibility to certain areas that we may not necessarily be able to access on foot,” Commissioner Beckford pointed out.