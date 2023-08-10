JFB Personnel Receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals

Thirty-four persons who have given outstanding service to the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the nation were presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals, today (August 10).

The medals were presented by the Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony hosted by the JFB at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, Marsha Henry Martin, lauded the recipients for their invaluable service and commitment.

She said they have given cumulatively, approximately 875 years to the people of Jamaica.

Mrs. Henry Martin charged them to continue to provide exemplary service and leadership to their colleagues and people of Jamaica and encouraged them to be exemplary first responders and leaders in promoting the role of prevention in protecting lives and property.

The Permanent Secretary reminded them that they are members of a nationally respected institution.

She informed that last year, the JFB staff saved $326.8 billion worth of properties from fires.

For his part, Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford, said the recipients, who were drawn from all categories of workers in the JFB, are role models who have been steadfast in giving of their best.

“They have committed their lives in service of their fellow citizens. It is through their work that lives have been saved; it is through their efforts that those who mourn would have been comforted, and it is through their demonstration of care that those who despair would have been reassured,” he said.

Expressing thanks on behalf of the recipients, Deputy Commissioner, Warren Malcolm, said it was a great honour and privilege to be recognised.

He committed to continue providing service to “our island home”.

The medal is awarded to the emergency services personnel who completed 25 years of service on the 6th of February 2022.

Commemoration of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee commenced in February 2022 in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms, marking the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s ascension to the throne of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms on the 6th of February 1952.

The award of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is one aspect of the platinum jubilee celebrations instituted throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in 2022.

The Queen died on September 8, 2022.