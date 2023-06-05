Jewellery Makers Invited to Participate in Workshop

Beginner, intermediate and advanced jewellery makers are being invited to participate in the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) ‘Chasing & Repousse’ workshop, which will take place on June 20, 22, 26 and 27.
The four-day event will be held at the JBDC’s Incubator & Resource Centre located at 76 Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.
The workshops will be conducted by the Corporation’s Product Development Specialist, Donna-Gay Uter, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon daily.
Over the four days, jewellery makers will be exposed to metalwork techniques using copper and aluminium sheets as well as making jewellery pieces and wall art.
Persons interested in participating in the workshops may register online at https://jamaica.ecenterdirect.com/events/5903 at a cost of $15,000.
The deadline for registration is 4 p.m. on Friday, June 16.
Payment can be made by cash, cheque, bank transfer or debit/credit card and must be received before the deadline to guarantee your space.
Interested persons may contact the JBDC at (876) 618-0605 for further details on the workshops or the payment methods.