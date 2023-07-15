JETC Report Outlines Challenges and Opportunities in Education System – Minister

The report of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) has offered invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the education system, says Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Describing the document as a “groundbreaking report”, the Minister said it is setting the stage for a transformation that will uplift educators and also every child, maximising their “unique talents and abilities in the process”.

The Commission was chaired by Professor Orlando Patterson.

“We have a profound responsibility to shape the minds and hearts of the next generation, equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” the Minister said, while addressing a back-to-school conference on July 11 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Education Transformation: Enabling Every Child to Maximise His/her Talents and Abilities’.

The Minister emphasised that the positive shaping of young people “is not a task we take lightly,” as it is through education that the chains of poverty, ignorance, and inequality can be broken.

“Our journey towards education transformation has already begun. We have made significant strides in strengthening the foundational pillars of our educational ecosystem. We have invested in cutting-edge technology, embraced innovative teaching methodologies, and fostered a culture of inclusivity and diversity within our classrooms,” the Minister said.

Mrs. Williams told the audience, mainly school principals, that together they must continue pushing the boundaries of possibility, relentlessly striving to create an education system that empowers every child to reach their full potential, and they must be the torchbearers of change, as support for the transformation requires fostering a “culture of collaboration and partnership”.

The Minister said education transformation extends beyond the classroom walls, and demands a holistic approach that engages parents, communities and stakeholders at every level.

There must be the collaboration of principals, board chairmen, heads of agencies, and regional education officers, working hand in hand, nurturing a sense of shared purpose and collective responsibility, while also forging strong partnerships, Mrs. Williams argued.

“We can pool our expertise, resources, and ideas to create a cohesive and seamless education system that supports every child’s growth and development,” the Minister said.

She stressed that there must be a foundation on which “all our creative and innovative skills are built and one which prepares our young people for the world of work and for life,” and that a transformed education sector will undoubtedly contribute to a transformed Jamaican society.

“To this end, the Ministry’s mission of transformation must and will be predicated on providing a high-quality administrative system that is responsive and effective,” she said.

The Minister said the system must have greater accountability and relevance and must be grounded on people who buy into and practise the tenets of respect, efficiency and high-quality customer service.

“I am confident that with the right mindset and unwavering determination, we can turn the recommendations of the Professor Orlando Patterson report into a reality,” she said.