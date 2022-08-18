JCPD Reaches Out to Persons with Disabilities

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) undertook a range of programmes and activities throughout 2021 as part of efforts to protect and fulfil the rights of persons with disabilities.
For the review period, financial aid of approximately $7 million was provided to 272 clients (137 males) to facilitate medical assistance, employment support, special needs assistance, income generation and educational support.
This is outlined in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2021.
“The JCPD approved 202 applications that amounted to a total of $25.9 million for Economic Empowerment and Assistive Aid Grants. This comprised 97 Assistive Aid applications approved in the sum of $14.6 million, and 105 Economic Empowerment Grant applications amounting to $11.3 million,” the document said.
In addition, 26 other persons (15 females) received support for assistive aids through the Council’s intervention.
Addressing COVID-related needs and concerns within the population of persons with disabilities, the JCPD held discussions and created partnerships with several government and non-governmental entities, looking after issues such as welfare and food packages; communication needs; health concerns; and education, information, and communications technology needs.
The Government also made a provision of $40 million to support the employment of persons with disabilities affected by the pandemic, mainly registered clients who were unemployed, laid off, self-employed, or whose livelihood was affected by COVID-19.