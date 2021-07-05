JCPD Accepting Applications For Margaret Moody Scholarship

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) is now accepting applications for the Margaret Moody Scholarship, open to persons with disabilities who are registered with the Council.

Two recipients will each receive scholarships amounting to $150,000.00 covering tuition, boarding and materials.

Executive Director of the JCPD, Dr. Christine Hendricks, told JIS News that the Margaret Moody Scholarship fund was established to support persons with disabilities who are pursuing tertiary-level education.

The objectives are to provide financial assistance, to encourage academic excellence and to increase the intellectual and vocational capacities of persons with disabilities.

“This will allow for more effective integration into the employment sector and also strengthen the disabled community by helping to improve self-advocacy, leadership for community development and programme development, and stimulate a more positive attitude for self-actualisation among persons with disabilities,” Dr. Hendricks said.

Applicants must be fully registered with the JCPD, pursuing studies at the diploma, associate or bachelor’s level, and the application must be accompanied by an acceptance from the tertiary institution.

Priority will be given to persons who are already attending an institution before applying and are maintaining a ‘B’ average or a 3.0 grade point average.

According to Dr. Henricks, the financial support will be extended throughout the course of study, but persons must maintain the academic average that is stipulated. Therefore, a progress report must be submitted before fees are paid over from the Scholarship.

The successful awardees will also be required to complete 40 hours of voluntary service within the disabled community.

Application forms are available at the JCPD office at 18 Ripon Road or can be downloaded from the Council’s website at www.jcpdja.com.

Applications can be submitted to jcpdgrants@mlss.gov.jm. The closing date is August 6, 2021.

For further information, persons may contact the JCPD at 876-968-8373; 968-0623; 926-9374-6; Fax: 876-906-8555 or send an email to jcpd@mlss.gov.jm.