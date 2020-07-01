JCF To Advance Work In Several Key Areas

Over the 2020/2021 financial year, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will advance work in several key areas, including the buildout of their technology support systems.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said this will include expansion of the smart checkpoint facility, the deployment of body-worn cameras, access to central database from the service vehicles, expansion of the radio and microwave communication systems, and increased capacity for surveillance through the closed-circuit television (CCTV) network.

The Minister was making his contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 30.

“This robust use of technology will lead to the trust and confidence of members of the JCF and the public alike. The goal is to deliver the right services in the right way, enabled by modern technologies and underpinned by the professional standards and values of policing,” Dr. Chang said.

“This technology-driven component of the JCF’s modernisation will ensure that all Jamaicans have access to improved policing systems and a greater sense of safety and security,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang said the JCF has prioritised engagement with stakeholders as a critical component of its anti-crime strategic plan.

He noted that the JCF’s strong and long-standing engagement with both local and international partners has been of tremendous value, adding that the recent interception of an international drug-smuggling network was one example of the Jamaica Constabulary Force working collaboratively with international partners in the fight against drugs.

“This case, in particular, symbolised the new dispensation of the JCF. This is a JCF in which all forms of illegal activities are vehemently condemned. This JCF has a zero tolerance for all acts and actors of criminality. This is the Jamaica Constabulary Force we are building, the JCF we know today,” Dr. Chang said.