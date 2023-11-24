JCF Members Recognised for Exemplary Service

A total of 152 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been recognised for their exemplary conduct and years of long service.

During the JCF Medal of Honour for Long Service and Good Conduct awards ceremony, held on the grounds of the Police Officers’ Club on November 23, medals were presented to the recipients by Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson.

In her remarks, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, said the Medal of Honour for Long Service and Good Conduct is not just a symbol of longevity, but it is a testament to the unyielding dedication displayed by these officers who have, for years, patrolled streets, safeguarded communities, and upheld the fabric of justice that undergirds the society.

“In a profession that demands resilience and courage, these 152 individuals have risen above the call of duty. They have weathered storms of uncertainty, confronted adversity with unflinching resolve, and in doing so have become the unsung heroes of our communities,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

“So, it is very fitting, on this occasion, to reflect on the profound impact these officers have had on the lives of our citizens. Each day, they have embraced the responsibility to protect and serve with a sense of duty that goes beyond the uniform. They have embodied the values that lie at the core of the JCF – values of honour, integrity, and an unshakable commitment to the pursuit of justice,” she added.

The State Minister noted that in the face of the evolving landscape of crime and the psychosocial complexities of modern society, the significance of the role played by law-enforcement officers cannot be overstated.

“They are the guardians of peace, the custodians of justice, and the embodiment of hope in the darkest hours. As we honour these individuals today, let us also recognise the sacrifices made by their families who have stood by them through thick and thin, offering unwavering support and understanding. We must not forget that behind every decorated officer there is a network of loved ones who have shared in the challenges and triumphs of a career in law enforcement,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

To the recipients, the State Minister noted that their journey has been one marked by dedication, sacrifice, and a steadfast commitment to the principles that define the noble calling of law enforcement.

“As you receive this prestigious accolade, may it also serve as a beacon of inspiration for those who follow in your footsteps and a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, the pursuit of justice is a noble and enduring endeavour,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

Meanwhile, Major Anderson expressed thanks to the families of the recipients for the support they give to the members.

“I am sure their journey as police officers was your journey also. I recognise it is often the test of patience and faith as you contemplate their safety on the job, whether they have had a meal or whether they will be working when it is their child’s birthday or graduation,” he said.

“To the recipients, policing is a demanding profession that requires focused attention and sacrifice. The fact that you are being recognised today is a testament to your determination, diligence and dedication,” Major Anderson added.

The long-service awards is the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s premier awards ceremony.

It seeks to celebrate, highlight, and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and service.

The awards were initially sanctioned by the National Honours and Awards Act of 1969.