JCF Members Charged to Take Solution-Driven Approach into New Year

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, has charged members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to approach the new year with optimism and a solution-driven approach.

“If we are a good Force and only getting better, that becomes our mantra, and if our personal mantra is our lives are good and only getting better and we repeat that, that becomes the basis of how we move and how we do things every day; it means that where there are problems, what we are looking for are solutions, and where there are challenges, we see these as opportunities,” he said.

The Commissioner gave the charge while addressing the JCF’s annual devotion, held on the lawns of the Commissioner’s Office in St. Andrew, on January 3, under the theme ‘Relentless Pursuit of Excellence: A Force for Good’.

“Now, what I am suggesting and recommending is that all of us, individually and collectively, have the mindset that says, we have solutions, we have opportunities, and we are blessed to be here, to be in the Force; we are blessed that we have life, health and hope,” the Commissioner said.

“When we do that, we will see the benefits of it; we will see those things accrue to us; we will attract things that we set our minds to… so that mindset is what we have to go into the new year with. I expect fantastic results this year,” he added.

The Commissioner said many of the plans that were delayed for the Force due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, have started to materialise and will continue in 2023.

“We have people who are committed; we have people who are optimistic; we have people who are getting a greater understanding of their own ability to influence what is around them and create positive influence in other people’s lives and also in their own lives,” he noted.

“When you have that, it doesn’t really matter what you lack, because you have enough to move ahead, to make a difference, both professionally and personally. It means that when you set your mind that way and then when you act upon that mindset, that is the definition of the relentless pursuit of excellence… . Excellence is not an end point; it is a process. Continue striving towards it,” the Commissioner encouraged.

Major General Anderson thanked the members for the work they did in the past year and the work they will continue to do going forward.

“You made a difference in this country… . It doesn’t matter whether you were on the front line or at the back supporting, or civilian staff supporting,” he said.

He said the Force continues to grow from strength to strength. “It is and has proven to be a force for good in many, many ways, and as I moved around the country, even in the December period, that’s when you get a real appreciation of how many people’s lives we have impacted positively,” the Commissioner said.