JCF High Command Condemns Killing of Constable

During the incident, one of the shooters, 28-year-old Shavaugh Johnson o/c 'Bunwaist' was also shot dead by the Police.

Constable Francis' killing brings to four the number of Policemen who have died while on duty seeking to keep Jamaicans safe.

Dead is 27 year old Constable Kemar Francis of the Hunts Bay Police Station. Constable Francis was a member of a team of officers on patrol on the Maxfield Avenue when they responded to reports of gunfire shortly before midnight.

In making their way to the community, the officers were met with gunfire on Pretoria Road. The police defended themselves, but Constable Francis was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at hospital.

Speaking early this morning from the Hunt Bay Police Station, Commissioner Anderson, said the police remain resolute in their pursuit of criminals. “This is not going to deter us. Each event like this just strengthens our resolve. We will fix this problem, but to do it, we will need the support of our public and various other arms of government to allow us to succeed. But we will continue to do what we have to do; this is not in any way going to stop us”

The Police Commissioner is warning criminals in society that the Police will continue to pursue them with the intensity and focus that has recently led to the capture or demise of a number of our most wanted men, “The people out there who feel that this is the way they should go, understand that we will be coming for you; we will be looking for you, and we will do what we need to do to ensure that our country is safe.”

Constable Francis’ killing brings to four the number of Policemen who have died while on duty seeking to keep Jamaicans safe. He is the second member of the security forces to be killed in the line of duty this week, as JDF Private Reneil King was killed on Friday morning during a joint Police-Military Narcotics Operation in Clarendon.