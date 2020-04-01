JCF Gets New Vehicles Under Project R.O.C

The Ministry of National Security has handed over 43 retrofitted compact sports utility vehicles to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) under its Project Rebuild Overhaul and Construct (P-R.O.C).

Each unit was retrofitted to comprise a mount for tablets with dash camera functionality, beacon (flashing) lights, siren and public address system, a high intensity portable search light and a first responder’s kit.

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang says through P-R.O.C, the Government will be pursuing the procurement of additional motor vehicles including motor bikes during the fiscal year (FY) 20/21. He says “the capacity of the police to move quickly and efficiently is critical to the success of their operations”.

The Forty-three (43) Mitsubishi Outlander 4×4 SUVs are supplied by Silver Star Motors Limited at a value of approximately $270 million. The figure includes the acquisition, retrofit and one-year maintenance of the vehicles.

Maintenance includes general services, oil and filter changes, diagnostic changes, brake servicing — including the replacement of disc pads and brake fluids, battery checks and eight tyres to be replaced annually with related balancing and alignment.

“We have invested in the physical working conditions of our police officers, we have invested extensively in modern technology, we are modernising the fleet, and we are putting in place appropriate maintenance programmes to preserve our assets. I can assure you, that as these measures come together, Jamaica will have a well-managed, efficiently operated police force, that will be able to tackle crime, and maintain public safety and good order”, says Minster Chang.

During the FY 19/20, a total of 358 vehicles have been procured for the JCF.

The objective of Project R.O.C is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police. Project R.O.C also embodies the Ministry’s mandate to completely modernise the JCF via information and communications technology (ICT) while increasing police mobility through the procurement of more vehicles to ensure efficient service delivery.