JCF Encourages Citizens To Be Extra Careful

Story Highlights The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging citizens to take extra precaution during the busy Christmas season.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on December 18, Head of the Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ealan Powell, said it is important that persons pay attention to their surroundings, as there are increased safety and security challenges during the hectic Yuletide period.

“Sometimes, we have a habit of walking around talking on our cell phones and not paying attention. Try to see who is next to you, who is walking alongside you, so you can at least take a mental picture of the person,” he encouraged.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging citizens to take extra precaution during the busy Christmas season.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on December 18, Head of the Community Safety and Security Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ealan Powell, said it is important that persons pay attention to their surroundings, as there are increased safety and security challenges during the hectic Yuletide period.

“Sometimes, we have a habit of walking around talking on our cell phones and not paying attention. Try to see who is next to you, who is walking alongside you, so you can at least take a mental picture of the person,” he encouraged.

Consumers are also urged to be security conscious while shopping during the Christmas period.

“If you purchase items, please don’t leave them in your vehicles. If you have to leave them, do so in the trunk and not visibly on the backseat, as we have seen many cases where people have had their stuff taken from their car,” he noted.

ACP Powell cautioned motor-vehicle drivers to temper their initial reactions to incidents on the road.

“If you are driving home at nights and your car is bumped into, please don’t stop, especially if the area is dark. Drive to the nearest police station or to a clearly lit place where you can come out to observe the damage to the car,” he added.

The Assistant Commissioner said motorists should try and get as much information about the other vehicle, such as the colour and make of the vehicle, the identity of the driver, the licence number of the vehicle and registration letters, as this will be critical to the police’s investigations.

Citizens are also advised to inform others about their whereabouts.

“If you are leaving home, notify your neighbour, as someone should know where you are and when you are coming back. If you are taking a taxi, please try and get a description of the taxi driver, as their identification should be on display in the vehicle, and get as much information as possible, as we need your assistance to be able to help you,” he emphasised.

Persons who will be collecting items shipped to Jamaica are being encouraged to remove personal details before leaving the Kingston Wharves.

“You could be driving through a community and someone could see your name and address and follow you, so it is important once you exit customs that you obliterate that information,” he advised.

Persons are also being encouraged to avoid travelling with a large amount of money and instead use debit or credit cards to conduct transactions.

Citizens may contact their local community safety officer or the JCF Community Safety and Security Branch at 876-906-4908.