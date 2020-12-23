JCF Calls On Motorists To Manage Their Time Wisely

As the holiday season heightens, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is encouraging motorists to manage their time wisely, in light of the national curfew, to avoid speeding along thoroughfares.

“We have seen where when the curfew time approaches, several persons are speeding, and we strongly discourage that. One of the things that we have to encourage, whether or not the time for curfew is near or it has passed, is that persons travel safely along the roadways,” Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gary McKenzie, told JIS News.

He appealed to motorists to familiarise themselves with the national curfew times and the provisions made under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“Manage your time on the roads to ensure that you comply with the curfew and give yourself enough time to get off the roads. When you drive at excessive speeds, you endanger not only yourselves but others,” SSP McKenzie said.

He emphasised that the JCF seeks the public’s cooperation on all matters of safety and will have adequate officers enforcing the law through the festive season.

“Again, I am imploring persons to drive within the speed limits, observe the road code and traffic lights, so that the season can be merry for all,” SSP McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, he took the opportunity to remind householders to observe the restrictions on gatherings and to adhere to the Noise Abatement Act.

“Under the Noise Abatement Act, music from events should not be audible from 100 metres. Once the sound is audible from 100 metres, it can be and will be turned off by the police and the event operators may be charged,” SSP McKenzie warned.