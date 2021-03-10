JBDC To Stage Virtual Business Dialogue On Agriculture Today

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will stage a virtual Business Dialogue today, Wednesday (March 10) under the theme ‘Agriculture Is Big Business: Beyond Crop & Catch’.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include presentations from the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon Floyd Green and State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn.

Chief Executive Officer of the JBDC, Valerie Veira, said that the event is being held against the background of the recently announced ‘Formalising Operators in the Jamaican Agriculture & Fisheries Sector’ project.

The initiative will enable 100 farmers and fisherfolk from across the island to formalise their operations through training in enterprise formalisation and capacity development.

“At the heart of this project is changing the mindset of our farmers and fisherfolk. We want them to look ‘beyond crop and catch’ because the sector is crucial. It is at the foundation of society, and more than ever, food security is pivotal to our survival. Every country is making this a priority, so we have to treat it as big business,” Ms. Veira said.

The forum will include a panel discussion featuring President, College of Agriculture, Science & Education (CASE), Dr. Derrick Deslandes; Assistant Manager, Business Advisory Services, JBDC, Keera Walters; and Senior Director, Strategic Planning, Performance & Project Management, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA),Vaughn Barnaby.

Topics to be covered are ‘Formalisation without Fear: Demystifying the Farmer’s Office’, ‘Women in Agriculture: Bringing the Food from Farm to Table’ and ‘Trends in Agricultural Development: The Case for Sustainable & Investment-Ready Enterprises’.

Interested persons can register for the forum at the link Forum Registration.

The JBDC is the Government’s premier business development agency, established in April 2001 to assist in the sustainable creation and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.