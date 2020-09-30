JBDC Stages Another Virtual Session for Gift and Craft Sector Oct. 1

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) will be hosting another session in its virtual training series for entrepreneurs in the gift and craft sector.

The event, dubbed ‘JBDC Virtual Gift & Craft Biz Zone’ is scheduled for Thursday (October 1) at 10:00 a.m. via the Zoom platform, under the theme ‘Protecting your Creativity/Creation’.

It will be hosted by Copyright and Related Rights Manager at the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO), Shantal English.

Marketing Services Manager at the JBDC, Janine Fletcher-Taylor, told JIS that the ‘Virtual Gift & Craft Biz Zone’ series addresses issues that have been identified in the sector and is targeted to the needs of creatives.

“The series addresses subject matters including market opportunities, trends in the sector, climate-smart manufacturing and the use of non-traditional materials and recycling as new sources of production and innovation,” she said.

Other issues explored are protecting creativity and creations in intellectual property; community branding and the importance of community development in rural and urban areas; the importance of formalisation; and how to benefit from the regulatory bodies.

Mrs. Fletcher-Taylor told JIS News that the series is a follow-up to the recent launch of the National Craft Policy by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The policy, which was developed in partnership with the JBDC, aims to streamline the Jamaican craft industry by facilitating improvements in quality, variety, value, sales, customer satisfaction and profits.

The objective is to promote greater local identity of finished craft and souvenirs, innovation, better supply capability, packaging, regulation and production and distribution facilities.

Persons can indicate their interest in the upcoming session by signing up at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAlde2qrDMsHdyC895V0uE-ZvJXRB3x84Km.