JBDC Accepting Applications for ‘Design Fusion 2019’

Story Highlights The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is now accepting applications for their ‘Design Fusion 2019’ programme.

The programme, which commences next month, will select 10 fashion and 15 gift & craft designers to participate in a specialised design-based development programme for emerging fashion and gift & craft designers.

Speaking with the JIS News, Technical Services Manager at the JBDC, Colin Porter, said that ‘Design Fusion 2019’ is being held for the first time, but is a follow-up to other work done by the organisation in the creative industry.

The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is now accepting applications for their ‘Design Fusion 2019’ programme.

The programme, which commences next month, will select 10 fashion and 15 gift & craft designers to participate in a specialised design-based development programme for emerging fashion and gift & craft designers.

Speaking with the JIS News, Technical Services Manager at the JBDC, Colin Porter, said that ‘Design Fusion 2019’ is being held for the first time, but is a follow-up to other work done by the organisation in the creative industry.

“It is a part of JBDC’s larger programme of offering product development, business development, financial literacy and marketing support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) who are involved in the fashion, gift and craft (accessories) sectors,” he added.

Mr. Porter said the programme will see designers benefiting from the wide suite of services offered by JBDC to facilitate them growing their businesses at a rapid pace.

“The Design Fusion programme provides an opportunity for participants to hone their entrepreneurial skills and business acumen, allowing them to be more competitive, to employ best practices as it relates to managing a small business, developing a design identity and using the appropriate marketing tools,” he explained.

According to Mr. Porter, the programme is aiming to have emerging designers who have strong concepts and are ready to grow their businesses and become visible players with long-term goals.

“We are targeting those who already have the basic skills for creating products that appeal to both local and international markets and who need to build their brands and visual identity as part of their overall business strategy. We have limited spaces, so we encourage persons to apply early,” he said.

Applications for ‘Design Fusion 2019’ close on Friday, September 6. Persons with an interest in the programme are invited to visit the JBDC website at www.jbdc.net and complete the application to be considered. The programme will run until November.