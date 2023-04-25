JARD Gets Scanner from Mexico

Jamaica’s capacity to capture and preserve historical records and information has been boosted through the donation of scanning equipment by Mexico to the Jamaica Archives and Records Department (JARD) in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the recent handover of the Model 5 Bookeye Scanner at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in downtown Kingston, portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, said the scanner will help in preserving records that are “critical to our identity as a people”.

The Minister noted that under the Basic Agreement on Technical and Scientific Cooperation, the two countries have enjoyed “fruitful collaboration” in respect of food security, water management and public security.

“We are especially appreciative of the fact that despite the disruptions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, both Jamaica and Mexico have maintained very active cooperation, especially for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines,” she pointed out.

She underscored that a key feature of the special relationship with Mexico is the work undertaken in the educational and cultural sectors, noting that Jamaica has benefited consistently from “generous offers” under the Mexican Government’s Scholarship Programme for post-graduate education and the teaching of Spanish as a foreign language.

“We have also expanded our collaboration to include the preservation of Jamaica’s underwater cultural heritage through the now-completed heritage impact assessment of the sunken city of Port Royal. With Mexico’s support, we hope to build on this progress and to advance Jamaica’s application for the inscription of Port Royal as a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” the Minister said.

Spouse of the President of the United Mexican States, H.E. Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müeller, said that the gift is “part of our technical cooperation”.

She noted that with the ability to scan and archive large documents, including maps, the equipment will allow for data-sharing within the region.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, who attended the ceremony, hailed the “vibrant and dynamic” relationship that has been forged between the two countries, which she noted, was borne from mutual cooperation.

She said that the equipment provided by Mexico is “a very vital gift” in ensuring that the JARD remains effective.

“I applaud Mexico’s willingness to support us,” Mrs. Holness added.

JARD serves as the main repository in the country for the preservation of records in paper, relating to the country’s history and heritage, in audio-visual and electronic formats.

The entity collects archival material relating to Jamaica produced by government ministries, agencies and department and persons of national importance as well as churches, charities and other organisations to ensure that primary materials of cultural value to Jamaica are preserved.

The Department also disseminates information on the collection to promote interest and knowledge of the nation’s history and culture.