JAPEX Creating Linkages

Story Highlights One first time participant in the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) is optimistic of increased business opportunities coming out of the 2019 staging of the event, held from September 9 to 11 in Montego Bay.

Director of Sales and Marketing at Real Mystic Transportation and Trading, Rodcliffe Robertson, said that the company was able to create important business linkages.

“This is actually our first year at JAPEX and it has been extremely meaningful to us. We were able to forge a lot of relationships, a lot of linkages with local and international tour companies, and we have gone back to the office to put together some contracts,” he told JIS News.

He added that the tour company plans to participate in next year’s event and will be mounting “an even bigger booth.”

Senior Director for Technology, Training and Technical Information at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Winston Shaw, said that the annual tourism expo and trade show has been a useful marketing and networking tool for farmers.

He told JIS News that RADA has been participating in JAPEX for four years and over that time, several local farmers have been able to establish links with investors.

“We have had several investors interviewing our farmers, which has created a very vibrant and lucrative opportunity for them, which could help to build our sector and provide food security for our local population,” he noted.

“We use this expo to connect local farmers and agro-processors to a larger market; a market that involves local and international hoteliers and investors,” he added.

Meanwhile, President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera, said JAPEX provides an avenue for tourism stakeholders, who are unable to travel to events overseas, to showcase their goods and services and make lucrative contacts.

“The industry continues to evolve so what JAPEX does is help us to be able to showcase the products that are new, products that we have improved on,” she noted.

Organised by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) in collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), JAPEX is the island’s premier trade show for the hospitality and tourism sector.

This year’s event saw suppliers, including hotels and attractions, meeting with overseas hospitality industry buyers and travel agents, to showcase their business and negotiate and confirm rates for winter 2019 and beyond.