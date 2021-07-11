Japan Donates Badminton Rackets

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third left), is in conversation with Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third right) during Wednesday’s (July 7) ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a multipurpose facility at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St. Andrew to house a paediatric cardiac ward and overnight parent suite. The facility is being built by the National Housing Trust (NHT), in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF) and South East Regional Health Authority. Listening (from left) are NHT Chairman, Lennox Channer; Chairman of the Hospital’s Management Committee, Kenneth Benjamin; NHF Board member, Nicole Ebanks; and Opposition spokesman on Finance and Member of Parliament for South East St. Andrew, where the institution is based, Julian Robinson.

