Japan Donates Badminton Rackets

Culture
July 11, 2021
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left), displays one of the 80 badminton rackets donated by the Japan Badminton Associaton to the Jamaica Badminton Association, at a handover ceremony, held on July 8 at the Japanese Embassy, in St. Andrew.The donation was done under the ‘Sport for Tomorrow Initiative,’ on Japan to expand sporting values. Others pictured (from left) are Cultural Officer at the Embassy, Kaoru Kajigayama; Badminton player, Katherine Wynter; Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, and President of the Jamaica Badminton Association, Nicole Case.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon Olivia Grange (left), in conversation with Japanese Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Masaya Fujiwara, at a handover ceremony, held yesterday (July 8), at the Japanese Embassy in St. Andrew. Some 80 badminton rackets were donated by the Japan Badminton Associaton to the Jamaica Badminton Assosiation.
